The Game of Thrones whisky collection is about to cross fantasy realms and release one bottle to rule them all: a 15-year-old single malt whisky to be released next month with the name “Six Kingdoms.”

“Six Kingdoms” refers to the final realm—spoilers!—over which King Bran the Broken held power at the finale of Game of Thrones (he allowed Sansa Stark and Winterfell to secede).

Six Kingdoms is a 15-year-old expression of Mortlach single malt Scotch whisky: a Speyside distillery known for its sherry finishes. Six Kingdoms takes first fill sherry cask Scotch and adds an additional layer of flavor by finishing that whisky in ex-bourbon barrels. Parent company Diageo says the whisky is predominantly full of notes of vanilla and spice. Judging by the description (and the 92-proof strength), we assume it’ll make a full-flavored, sippable dram. The Game of Thrones whiskies have been relatively hit or miss. But the “House” series of single malt releases had some delicious gems among them, including House Greyjoy and House Stark.

Mortlach, meanwhile, is a storied brand, and a longtime favorite of Scotch’s most dedicated connoisseurs. In recent years, the brand has released some of the oldest Scotch whisky ever bottled, and this year they revamped their portfolio with 12-, 16-, and 20-year age statements that have been well received.

We’re warned that Six Kingdoms will only be released in limited quantities, and the $150 price tag means they likely won’t stick around for long. Given the overall positive reviews of the Game of Thrones collection, this bottle is almost certainly worth picking up if you cross paths with it. But if you do buy it, don’t just stick it in a closet as a collector’s item. After all, all drams must die.

