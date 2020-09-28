Fire Up The Grill With Some Meats From D’Artagnan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Autumn is almost here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out back and enjoy a good ole fashioned BBQ. There’s still plenty of time left for that. And for a good BBQ, you need to get the meats of choice. Now, you can go down to the market and get some solid options. But you deserve to spoil yourself a bit.

For some top of the line cuts of meats you can cook up on the BBQ, you can’t go wrong with perusing the options over at D’Artagnan. D’Artagnan is an online service that will deliver top of the line options to your door in no time.

As you can see right now, it is best to not have to go to the market. Which is why you wanna use D’Artagnan to deliver these amazing meats to your door. You can order it fresh if you plan on cooking it when it arrives or you can order it frozen so it stays fresh for a long time after. Either option from D’Artagnan is a winner.

The options at D’Artagnan aren’t your regular ole cuts of meat. Be it beef or chicken or pork or what have you, you will be blown away by the taste that D’Artagnan delivers. These are the same meats and game-used by famous chefs like Daniel Boulud, Bobby Flay, and Tom Colicchio.

Top of the line taste isn’t the only thing that makes the D’Artagnan brand so thrilling. The sheer size of the items you are getting is amazing.. There’s no skimping on the meat here. Each chop and cut will fill you up to make that meal a highly fulfilling one.

We have actually gotten a hold of a good deal of items from D’Artagnan recently. That way we can speak from personal experience when we tell you that these cuts are out of this world. Big portions and each bite is just a blast of excellence.

D’Artagnan supplies everything from caviar to A5 Japanese Wagyu beef to every day cuts like chicken breast and ground beef. in this roundup, we sampled some familiar cuts for everyday grilling. Everything you will see below is something we have tasted personally. So no matter what you pick, it is a guaranteed winner.

