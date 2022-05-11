This article was published in partnership with Napoleon Grills

We’ve enlisted the help of Blaise Ffrench—actor, model, influencer, and marketing manager for BODY ARMOR Sports Drink—to showcase how you can grill up a crowd-pleasing feast just about anywhere thanks to the Napoleon TravelQ™ 240.

Easily portable, the TravelQ™ 240 is a must-have for the grilling enthusiast who’s looking to level-up their next gathering among friends—from the backyard to the ballpark. With portable side handles for easy carrying and set-up, the small-yet-mighty TravelQ™ 240 will delight and surprise with adequate grilling room (up to 17 burgers at once). Powered by a large, durable stainless-steel burner, this easy-to-start barbecue has the power to heat for perfect searing—without the hassle of cleaning up charcoal.

For his game day tailgate, Ffrench cooked up some sweet-and-spicy chili-lime wings alongside Mexican-style street corn. The flavorful combination of sweet and heat will knock it out of the park with your friends.

Whether you’re tailgating at your favorite stadium or heading out to a picnic in the park with friends, the TravelQ™ 240 is guaranteed to be the star of the show. The TravelQ™ 240 is dependable and always up for anything…you’ll just wonder why you didn’t get it sooner. Learn more and find a local retailer at napoleon.com.

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

This is a great recipe to elevate your game-day fare. Marinate the wings 2-3 hours prior (or the night before) to ensure maximum flavor.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

2-3 limes, for marinade and garnish

¼ cup brown sugar or honey

2-3 pounds wings

1 tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne

¼ cup brown sugar or honey

Directions

Place wings in storage bag with 3 tbsp olive oil; add juice from 2-3 limes and brown sugar (or honey) Add seasoning ingredients above and massage into wings. Let sit in refrigerator overnight (or at least 2-3 hours before cooking). Preheat TravelQ™ 240 and for 15 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Squeeze lime over wings, serve to garnish.

MEXICAN- STYLE STREET CORN:

Ingredients

4-6 ears of corn, cut in half

Crema seasoned with garlic salt

Cotija cheese

Cilantro

Lime juice

Paprika

Chili Powder

Onion Powder

Wooden skewers

Directions

Preheat TravelQ™240 until burners are hot (hover hand over; do not touch). Shuck ears of corn until clean. Cut each ear of corn into two halves. Rub olive oil over corn; season with paprika, pepper, garlic salt and onion powder Add corn to hot grill, turning every few minutes until desired doneness. Remove corn from grill, toss with crema. Sprinkle cotija cheese and cilantro over corn Finish with squeeze of fresh lime Serve with skewer through cob

