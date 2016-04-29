Fit Fix: Boredom Makes You Crave Junk Food

Pass the Excitement, Dude: You know what really makes you hungry for snacks? Boredom. People tend to chow down on fatty and sugary foods when they’re in the doldrums of their minds, according to some new research. Thanks for that, science! [ScienceDaily]

Speaking of Junk Food: Mickey D’s is experimenting with a new chicken nugget, one that contains fewer unpronounceable ingredients. Hopefully, the new ones still contain chicken. [Men’s Fitness]

Now That’s Entertainment!: Want some inspiration to get off your ass? Check out this picture of The Rock during Baywatch filming. There is no way that dude skips leg day.

The Adventures of Klay: With Steph Curry nursing a knee injury on the bench, the Golden State Warriors needed someone to fill the gap. Enter Klay Thompson, who was positively Curry-esque Wednesday night, shooting 7 of 11 from beyond the arc and finishing with a team-high 27 points as the Warriors clinched their first-round series over the Houston Rockets, four games to one.

The Golden State Warriors defeat the Houston Rockets 114-81 in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference Semis! #NBAPlayoffs Posted by NBA on Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Taking Flight: A day after the Cincinnati Reds’ Billy Hamilton got some serious air on a catch against the Mets, Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. did his best to one-up him, making a spectacular leaping grab to snag a powerhouse hit from the Orioles’ Chris Davis. “Once I left my feet I thought there was a prayer,” Souza said after he had returned to earth. [Fox Sports]

He Was Feeling Puckish: Jack Capuano took a rogue puck straight to the nose during their playoff game against the Tampa Bay lightning Tuesday night. It did not look pleasant.

TFW You’re Too Fit to Care: You know who isn’t scared of your CrossFit Regionals workouts, Dave Castro? Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, that’s who.

When your program involve lots of bench mark workout and dave Castro announce a version of "Nate" you just ain't worried @CrossFitGames — Camille l.bazinet (@CamilleLbaz) April 27, 2016





True Nutrition Wisdom: Speaking of Camille, here’s a tasty truth nugget for you:

Trail mix are truly just chocolate with obstacles!! #inevereattherest #shouldjustbuychocolate — Camille l.bazinet (@CamilleLbaz) April 21, 2016





Tiger What Now?: Sedge is loathed by farmers and landscapers around the U.S. as a pervasive, annoying, and nearly invincible weed. But one variety, called yellow nutsedge (Cyperus esculentus, in case you were wondering), is regaining a little bit of ground in the modern diet, thanks to the little tubers it creates called “Tiger nuts.” That’s what they’re called. For real. [NPR]