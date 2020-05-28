Flash Sale: Save 30% On This Amazing Protein Bar At Bulletproof

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bulletproof is an amazing outlet. You can get tons of items that will give you a boost throughout the day and keep you fulfilled. And right now, there’s a little flash sale going. If you use the discount code SPRING30, you can get the Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar 12 Pack for 30% off.

The Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar 12 Pack is a great little snack. You can get nutrition throughout the day, whether you are homebound or on the go. It’s perfect for you if you are currently on the Keto diet or you are looking to start.

A protein bar may not be the first thing you think of when you want a tasty treat. But the Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar 12 Pack is really satisfying. That brownie flavor is really rich, with no taste lost because of the health benefits.

You will get plenty of protein in the Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar 12 Pack, which shouldn’t be surprising. 12 grams of protein in each bar to fuel your body and boost your muscle regeneration. Only a modicum of sugar is in there to give it that little energy kick. And plenty of fats for your body to burn throughout the day.

When you eat one of these Fudge Brownie bars, you will be laser-focused and on point all day long. Not only that but because the protein is collagen-based, your skin and joints and bones will be supported when you eat these bars. How can you say no?

This flash sale is not going to last long. In fact, it is going to come to an end on May 29th. So while you still have the chance, pick up a box or two of the Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar 12 Pack. They’re healthy and nutritious and will boost your body all day long. Just remember to use SPRING30 to save a ton.

