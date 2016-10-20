So you maybe you put down half a bottle of tequila last night. Maybe you liked the local bar’s buffalo wings special a little too much. Maybe you’ve been living off McDonald’s drive-thru this week, or maybe you’ve been living on three hours of sleep a night. None of these are super-healthy reset foods, but it’s not the end of the world.

We get it, man. We know how tough it can be to eat healthy. The good news? There are some foods that can reliably get you back on track to a healthier life. Even if you love your fast food.

“Let what happened in the past stay in the past and think about moving forward when it comes to your health,” says Keri Gans, registered dietician and author of The Small Change Diet. Just remember to take things slow.

Each of these choices are overflowing with vitamin reserves. Some are even good cheat foods—not eager to give up sugar? Some raw honey makes a great, equally sweet substitute. Here’s a look at some of the best options to get your body back to normal.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!