Almonds and Avocados

To all those weekend warriors who party after the work week, meet your new friend: avocado. “Avocados are food you should eat every day,” says Len Glassman, a certified health nutritionist, trainer, and owner of the Personal Best Training Center. “They have so many things going for them. There’s vitamin E. They have the good mono and unsaturated fats, which are amazing for the skin, hair, and reducing cholesterol.”

Raw almonds—not the processed, honey-salted-roasted kind—are another reset for heavy drinking, according to Glassman. Nuts are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, high levels of zinc and magnesium and selenium—and a huge amount of energy.

Glassman recommends making “magic silver balls” to his clients. Lay out several strips of aluminum foil, place a handful of raw almonds and roll each into a ball, then place them anywhere you’ll want to snack later on—the bag, car or near the computer. “Think of food as medicine for the body,” he says. “You get three chances a day, seven days a week to eat, feel and look your best.”

Of course, if you’re still feeling the hangover, try hydrating with plenty of water. A hangover is basically just dehydration, and while it’s easy to reach for coffee or some more hair of the dog, water is the best way to go.

