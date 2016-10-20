Fruits and Raw Honey

Instead of artificial sweeteners or processed sugar, opt for raw honey. “Raw, unprocessed honey is packed with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes,” says Glassman. “Processed honey is stripped of these nutrients and no better than white table sugar, so be sure to read labels when shopping for honey.” Gans believes the best alternative to a sugar fix is going natural: fruits. “Take away the candy bars, ice cream and start looking for sweetness in fruit,” she says. “Think of natural sweetness as opposed to added sweetness.”

Glassman recommends guava, a great source of vitamin C, which is good for blood circulation and improving the appearance of skin.

Other sugary substitutes to fruits and raw honey include: black strap molasses, which contains iron, calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese and potassium; and maple syrup, which is packed with zinc and manganese and can help balance cholesterol levels.

