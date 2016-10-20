H2O, Cruciferous Vegetables, and Vitamins

Obviously if you smoke, you need to stop—nothing will truly negate the ill effects of smoking—but if you can’t ban the butts yet, be sure to drink a lot of water.

“Stay overly-hydrated,” Glassman says. “It’s probably your number-one combatant in fighting any smoke-related illness, because it flushes out the toxins from the body. If you’re smoking a cigarette, you should also be downing a bottle of water.”

Any source of vitamin C—guava, berries, citrus fruits is also suggested since the vitamin is depleted in smokers. Also add in cruciferous vegetables like asparagus, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts too. “[Smokers] should be monster veggie eaters,” says Glassman. “Cruciferous vegetables help the body fight against toxins, which cause degeneration of cells and aging.”

But again: If you’re smoking, you should definitely quit. You can keep the cruciferous vegetables, though.

