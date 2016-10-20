Watermelon

Glassman says to stay away from fiber or high protein before sleep time, because it will knock you out. Instead, opt for something that gives you a spark like melons. Watermelons are the best reset for those suffering from any kind of sleep deprivation. “It has an alkalizing affect on the body which means it will flush you out,” says Glassman. “It will give you the benefit of water retention but in a positive way.”

In other words, if you’re not sleeping or haven’t slept enough, you need to derive energy from other sources to make up for your absence of sleep. Watermelon is perfect, because it keeps you hydrated, gives you minerals, vitamins and flavanoids, and it’s not going to weigh you down.

