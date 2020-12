2.5lb Eco Bag Impossibly Good Trail Mix GET IT!

With this big bag in your life, you’ll have plenty of trail mix to get you through the holiday and far into the new year. That’s a whole lot of healthy snacking to fuel your days.

Get It: Pick up the 2.5lb Eco Bag Impossibly Good Trail Mix ($63; was $70) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!