Get $90 Off Of Home Chef For Your Thanksgiving Meal For Veterans Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people have had to make changes this year. With the pandemic still raging, people would be smart to stay away from restaurants for the foreseeable future. For those that don’t feel like going to the market to get the ingredients for a home meal, you should sign up for Home Chef right now.

Home Chef is a great service no matter the situation in the world. If you don’t have the time or the inclination to get the ingredients needed to make your own meals, this is the service for you. Because when you sign up for it, you can get a weekly delivery of meal kits right to your front door.

When you sign up for Home Chef, you will see how great the service is. Because it is all about catering the meals to your wants and needs. Every week, there’s a new set of recipes available to pick from. And within those choices, you can customize each meal kit to fit more within your tastes.

All of this is great to have right now for a big reason. That reason is that Thanksgiving is coming around. You need to get meals prepared for the big day. And with Home Chef, you can get the meal prep delivered right to your home for a much easier time to get it all done.

Even better is that right now, you can save $90 on meals. That is because, for Veterans Day, Home Chef is offering up a nice discount for those that are signing up right now. So you can get wonderfully prepared and chef-approved meals delivered right to your door for an even better price than usual.

Using Home Chef is great. Wonderful kits full up with high-quality ingredients for you to make amazing meals. Thanksgiving is a lot better with this service in your life. So sign up now and choose your preference and get some kits delivered to the house. That way you can see how great it is before the holidays.

Get It: Sign up for Home Chef today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!