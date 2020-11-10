Get A New Instant Pot On Sale Just In Time For The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to the holidays, it is time to prep for a big family meal. You gotta get the kitchen ready and you gotta get yourself ready. It isn’t going to be the easiest thing in the world. But it’ll be a whole lot easier and a whole lot more enjoyable when you got the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker in tow.

Having the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker in your home will be like a godsend. That is because it will help to condense the amount of equipment you’ll need in the kitchen. It can do 7 things at once which means you won’t need all that much clutter in the kitchen anymore.

What can the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker do? It can do a bunch of great stuff. It’s a pressure cooker, a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a steamer, a saute pan, a yogurt maker, and it can keep food warm. That makes the kitchen a whole lot easier to work in.

Using all of these options in the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is easy too. It’s not too elaborate or complicated. All the buttons are on the display and it is easy to set the amount of time you need. It even comes preloaded with one-touch programs to get a meal ready without much fuss.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can cook fast and easy. But almost as important is that it is easy to clean. It’s got a stainless steel exterior so it won’t leave any smudges or fingerprints. And it is easy to put in the dishwasher to get clean. This won’t make your life any harder than it needs to be.

You’re going to want the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker in your life. Not just for the holidays, but for the foreseeable future. Enjoy your meals in a timely and convenient manner. All of which can be yours at a discounted price. Pick one up now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($79; was $100) at Amazon

