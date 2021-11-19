Get Amazing Meals at an Amazing Discount With Blue Apron’s Flash Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Preparing meals can be the most time-consuming part of our day. After a long day at work, we just want to relax. But we don’t want to order fast food and eat unhealthily. We need good food that’s easy to prepare and good for us. Especially with Thanksgiving on the way, we want less meal prep in our lives.

Luckily for you guys, there are great meal delivery services out there to help things go easier during your day. But there’s one that stands atop the pack in our minds. One that is in the midst of a great flash sale that will go until December 5th, 2021. And that service is Blue Apron.

When you start using Blue Apron, you will get a quick view of how great it is. Every guy would benefit from having this in their life. You won’t need to keep trekking to the store anymore to get the ingredients you need to make your meals for the week. You choose your meals at the beginning of the week and they get delivered right to your door.

At the beginning of each week, you’ll get to choose from a whole new selection of meals. This isn’t a service where the same options are reused over and over again. 50 options are yours to choose from every week, from a wide variety of signature faves, one-and-done Meal Prep, Heat & Eat, and others.

Variety is one of the key benefits of Blue Apron, but that isn’t all. Your wellness is highly valued over there as well. You can roll with nutritionist-approved recipes to help you find options that fall under 600 calories or keep you away from carbs. Each meal can be specific to your needs so you’re always satisfied.

Right now is one of the best times to start using Blue Apron. Because from now until December 5th, 2021, you can save some big bucks on the first 5 boxes you order. $160 off those first 5 boxes while getting free shipping on them as well. That’s a pretty hefty discount.

Using Blue Apron is the height of convenience in our eyes. All you gotta do is hop on the computer once a week, pick some tasty and nutritious meals to have delivered to your house, and that’s it? Who could argue with that? And since all the ingredients come to you, you can learn how to improve your culinary skills by trying out new meals you never would have thought to try before.

Blue Apron may be around for a while, but this flash sale won’t be. So you should head on over there right now, scope the place out, and choose the meals you want to see in your first 5 boxes. Boxes that will be heavily discounted. There’s plenty to worry about this season with holiday shopping and holiday meal prep. Save yourself some time by getting your meals delivered to you with Blue Apron.

Get It: Sign up for Blue Apron to get $160 off + free shipping on your first box

