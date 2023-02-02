Get The Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle For The Big Game

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Got big plans for the Super Bowl? People, us included, love to have a big ole party when the big game arrives. Get together with people and enjoy the spectacle of the game and the halftime show and the commercials. It’s a fun time. And it’s a time that will be even more memorable when you add this Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle from Omaha Steaks into the mix.

Anytime you want to splurge on some top-quality meat, you have to shop at Omaha Steaks. Not just for the convenience of getting your meat delivered right to your door with no hassle to yourself. But because each and every cut from the store is something you’ll remember forever. And the Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle is filled with mouthwatering choices.

When you get the Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle, you will be ready to party. In this pack, you get 4 (6 oz.) Butcher’s Cut Top Sirloins, 4 (6 oz.) Boneless Pork Chops, 4 (6 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers, 4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks, 4 (5.5 oz.) Stuffed Baked Potatoes, 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets, and 1 (3.1 oz. jar) Omaha Steaks Seasoning.

With all of that in your kitchen, you can make quite the feast for everyone in the house for the big game. There’s nothing like grilling up some amazing meats while watching some sports. And when you have this kind of variety, you can eat up and never get bored of the selection.

Omaha Steaks doesn’t fail and this Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle is proof of that. A box full of goodies that will provide a lot of nourishment for you and anyone in the house. So pick up this box and get it in time for the big game so you can have the best Super Bowl party on whatever side of the Mississippi you reside.

Get It: Pick up the Butcher’s Stock Up Assortment Bundle ($140; was $276) at Omaha Steaks

