Sometimes, we just need a little bit of fuel to get through our days. Even in normal times, life can drain you. So much so that you need a boost before the halfway mark has even arrived. But during the last year, fuel is sometimes the only thing keeping us going.

Most people like to fuel up with coffee. Everywhere you look is a coffee shop full to the brim with people. Coffee cups in hand as far as the eye can see. But the unspoken truth we all live with is that coffee really just isn’t good for you. Mainly because caffeine can do a real number on your system.

So how are we supposed to fuel up during the day? Simple. There are plenty of drinks and supplements out there that can fuel you up without being loaded to the brim with coffee or sugar. And to help you guys make the search for those items shorter, we’ve picked out 5 of our favorites.

If you feel like you want to make a change so you can fuel up during your day without taking too much of a physical beating on an internal level, then you should check out these items we wrangled for you. They’re listed out below and would all make a great addition to anyone’s daily routine.

