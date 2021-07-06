Get Your Dairy Alternative With Take Two Barleymilk At Sprouts Farmers Market

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking to live a healthier life, you need to make a shift away from dairy. Find an alternative that doesn’t do your body any harm with its high fat count and all the other issues that crop up with dairy. There are many options, but one of the best is Take Two Barleymilk And it’s coming to a store near you.

Take Two Barleymilk got its start in 2020. And since that time, it has been steadily growing. Introducing new flavors and such. Now, it’s making the leap from online purchases to in-store purchases. You can head on over to a Sprouts Farmers Market near you to get a bottle right now.

What makes it so special? The most immediate thing is how it is helping not just you, but the world around you. By utilizing upcycled grain, the grain that’s leftover from beer production. By doing that, ecologic sustainability is through the roof. Just the amount of water being saved is out of this world.

With every bottle, 99 gallons of water is saved. That’s the equivalent of 6 showers. Not only that, but the amount of greenhouse emissions that are diverted equals roughly 2 pounds of coal being burned. All that from 1 pound of grain being used per bottle. That alone is enough to make this a must-have.

It doesn’t hurt that the Take Two Barleymilk tastes pretty great too. There are a few taste options (Unsweetened, Original, Chocolate, and Vanilla) that will all taste amazing when you drink them up. And it’s good for you. 5 grams of protein per serving and 50% more calcium than dairy.

A bottle of milk that tastes good and is good for you. Hard to argue with that. So if you want to make the switch from dairy to something healthier and more sustainable, Take Two Barleymilk is for you. And you can now find it online or at a local Sprouts Farmers Market near you.

