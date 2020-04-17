Rum-finished whiskey lovers are going to want to make it a priority to get their hands on the latest release from the Glenlivet: Caribbean Reserve.

The affordable new bottle, which is out today, is a non-age statement bottling of Glenlivet single malt, finished selectively in former Caribbean rum casks before bottling. The whisky is, according to Glenlivet, “sweet and smooth… with hints of tropical fruits, honey and cinnamon.”

Rum cask finishes are becoming a standard among the biggest names in Scotch whisky. While Balvenie, for instance, has long had the 14-year-old expression of Caribbean Cask in its core line, other brands have since joined, including last year’s release of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth, which was also released as an affordable scotch whisky aimed at the cocktail market.

Just a handful of new Glenlivet’s products have hit shelves in the last decade. The strategy for the last few years has, for the most part, tended toward impactful, but limited releases, including the cryptically designed Alpha and Cipher bottles, which were intentionally mysterious in their makeup.

So a permanent, affordable addition to the core line is a welcome treat for the brand’s fans. “At The Glenlivet we are always looking at new ways to explore different flavours to break old whisky conventions,” said Glenlivet Master Distiller Alan Winchester in a statement shared with Men’s Journal. “After experimenting with Cognac casks in the past, it seemed only natural that we would set our sights on other cask experiments and rum barrels were next. By bringing rum barrels and Scotch together for the first time in our history, we have brought some bold and tropical Caribbean flavours to our traditional Speyside style.”

There’s some uncertainty about whether this will find its home mostly as a neat pour or a cocktail ingredient, but as Glenlivet is sharing its own cocktail recipes, we’re open to both. One you get your hands on a bottle, here’s the first drink to try, below.

Caribbean Mai Tai

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

¾ part lime juice

½ part orange syrup

½ part Triple Sec

Directions:

Combine The Glenlivet Reserve Caribbean Reserve, lime juice, orange syrup and Triple Sec in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with mint and an orange slice and enjoy.

The new Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is available nationwide today $35. You can purchase it on Drizly, as well as via ReserveBar for easy delivery. Glenlivet has included an offer code courtesy of ReserveBar for you to also raise a glass: (OFFER CODE: SCOTCH $5 – for $5 off).

