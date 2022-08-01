Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout

Two anniversaries come together in recognition of Greg Hall and Booker Noe. The 30th anniversary of Goose Island’s first bourbon barrel-aged stout is also the 30th anniversary of Jim Beam’s first-ever Small Batch Bourbon Collection. This stout is aged from some of Jim Beam’s Small Batch Bourbon Collection barrels. According to the brewery, you’ll find notes of dark chocolate, vanilla, cherry, and almond.

ABV: TBD

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!