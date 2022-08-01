Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County Biscotti Stout

The brewery prides itself on finding ideas and inspiration from the entire Goose Island team, whether they’re brewers or on the HR team. Jill Cerone who is People Manager at Goose Island came up with the concept for this year’s biscotti stout.

“The idea came from a box of chocolate-dipped almond biscotti in my pantry,” says Cerone. Accordingly, the stout has notes of anise, marzipan, cocoa, and buttered toffee.

ABV: TBD

