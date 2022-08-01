Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County Coffee Stout

The first Bourbon County variants were introduced in 2010 and one of those was a coffee stout. This year, Goose Island is working with Intelligentsia Coffee to source coffee from Burundi. The coffee blend is called Turihamwe meaning “together” in Kirundi. It’s also the name of Burundi’s first coffee washing station built and owned by women farmers. Goose Island says that the rich chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors will appeal to beer and coffee drinkers.

ABV: TBD

