Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County Proprietor’s Stout

The Proprietor’s Stout comes from two Goose Island brewers, Jason Krasowski and Paul Cade, who sought to celebrate Chicago’s hospitality industry—specifically the cocktail bars. “We’re so excited to share the 2022 Proprietor’s Bourbon County Brand Stout, this year dreamed up after a vibrant night out in Chicago,” say Cade and Krasowski. This is their take on the jungle bird cocktail and uses banana, coconut, lime, and for the first time in a Bourbon County Stout, pineapple.

ABV: TBD

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!