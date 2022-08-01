Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County Sir Isaac’s Stout

The inspiration for Sir Isaac’s Stout came from two members of the Goose Island e-commerce team, Melissa Alleguez and Ryan Hubona. In what the two called a “fun teambuilding event” they chose to focus on the childhood tastes of fig cookies and graham crackers. Since figs don’t have the strongest flavor, 10,000 pounds of Black Mission figs were used for the recipe. Goose Island says this stout has the flavors of dried fruit, honey, molasses, and citrus—basically, your classic fig cookie. “From the initial sampling in our kitchens to being part of the brewing process, we are thrilled that this will be released as a national BCS variant!” say Allegue and Hubona.

ABV: TBD

