Goose Island Releases Bourbon County Stout Lineup for 2022

Goose Island Bourbon County Two-Year Barleywine Reserve

This stout marks a return of the brewery’s English-style barleywine, last brewed in 2018. Goose Island were able to obtain three sets of barrels from Old Fitzgerald, a bourbon that dates back to 1870. The 14-, 16-, and 17-years-old barrels were used to produce Old Fitzgerald’s Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series. Now, they’re being used with Goose Island’s two-year barleywine and the results offer a rich malt taste alongside notes of toffee, cherry, vanilla, fig, and almond.

ABV: 17%

