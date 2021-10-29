GrapeStars’ Pick of the Week: Bradshaw Bourbon

This article was produced in partnership with GrapeStars

GrapeStars offers over 200+ celebrity wines and spirits to consumers, providing unique access to the hottest must-have drinks. This week’s feature is Bradshaw Bourbon, produced in collaboration with NFL Hall of Fame legend Terry Bradshaw.

Bottled at 51.9 percent alcohol by volume (103.8 proof) in a nod to Bradshaw’s final NFL career passing completion percentage of 51.9 percent, this memorable lineup comprises Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, handcrafted by a third-generation master distiller at one of the oldest distilleries in the nation, Green River Distillery in Owensboro, KY.

Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a smooth, sophisticated yet easy-drinking bourbon. You’ll get vanilla, coffee, banana, leather, and campfire notes on the nose, tempting you to taste its robust combination of flavors, including cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla, and coconut that artfully combine to please the palate. A finish of wood, vanilla, and butterscotch results in a touchdown-worthy celebration you’ll be sure to enjoy repeatedly.

For Bradshaw, getting into the bourbon business was an ideal way to achieve greatness beyond his professional playing days. It was important to ensure the products he produced were “Worthy of a Champion,” given Bradshaw’s iconic NFL career. He helped guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles, including one Super Bowl MVP, garnering him NFL Hall of Fame status. Blended from the finest grains and aged in hand-selected barrels, the 212 blend is a nod to the 212 touchdown passes Bradshaw tossed during his illustrious career.

And the accolades have already started to pour in for Bradshaw Bourbon. It earned a 91 rating from Wine Enthusiast for Terry’s signature bourbon, and finished second overall in a blind taste test by Fred Minnick, whose renowned and refined palate is used to judge wine and spirits, including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bradshaw’s Recipes

A smooth, balanced bourbon is easy to drink straight or on the rocks. But if you’re looking for some MVP-caliber recipes, here are some of our favorites.

1. The Blonde Bomber

Smooth, mellow and, well, blonde—just like Terry Bradshaw.

Ingredients

2 oz. Bradshaw Bourbon

.75 oz. lemon juice

.75 oz. simple syrup

Cherry or lemon wedge, for garnish

Instructions

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a cherry or lemon wedge.

2. The Fourth and One Bourbon Smash

This laid-back, easy-to-drink cocktail is ideal for sipping on a porch or by a fire.

Ingredients

2 oz. Bradshaw Bourbon

Half lemon

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions

Muddle lemon, mint, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and Bradshaw Bourbon. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.



