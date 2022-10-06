Food & Drink

Great American Beer Festival 2022: The 10 Best Breweries to Visit This Year

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
10
10. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Chico, CA

Booth: 33-1

Remember those 24 breweries that came to the very first Great American Beer Festival in 1982? Sierra Nevada was one of them and it brought Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. (Boulder Beer is the other original attendee that’s still around.) That classic Pale Ale is available with nine other beers including the Barrel-Aged Bigfoot Barleywine, a collaboration with Buffalo Trace distillery.

