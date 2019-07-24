Great tequila is one of the most delicious and versatile spirits in the world. For the adventurous drinker, tequila can be everything: a well-matured and sippable whiskey replacement, a light and herbaceous cocktail ingredient, or a sweet and pleasant pour of liquid sunshine.

Here, we’ve collected our favorite bottles you might not have tried yet, with a variety of styles (and uses). Whether you’re looking to celebrate National Tequila Day or you want a summery break from your favorite bourbon, there’s something here for everyone.