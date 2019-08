Camarena Anejo Get It

Camarena is a simple but tasty aged tequila. After a year in oak, it’s a bankable cocktail ingredient espectially for the likes of an old fashioned, showing some syrupy brown sugar sweetness and a suprising honey crunch note on the nose. At $30, it’s a bankable cocktail ingredient if we ever saw one.

[$30; drizly.com]