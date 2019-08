Tequila Chamucos Blanco Get It

Chamucos uses the autoclave to roast its agave piñas, and this is a perfect example of why the autoclave works. The brand’s blanco is bold with oily texture, and minerality that acts as a nice counterbalance to spicy pepper notes. It’s a great choice for people who want to taste the influence of tequila in their cocktails.

[$45; drizly.com]