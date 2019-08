Tequila Partida Reposado Get It

Partida Reposado is a near-perfect incarnation of what Reposado is supposed to be. It’s a bright and approachable tequila with initial sweetness from citrus, vanilla, and honeyed fruit notes, and it’s perfectly balanced with a pleasant mouthfeel and slight dryness on the finish. Sip or mix… we vote sip.

[$45; drizly.com]