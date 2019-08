Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco Get It

Volcan De Mi Tierra is another great example of a complex blanco. The nose is oily with fresh cut green pepper notes. There’s an undercurrent of brief spice, but the overall experience of drinking it is a fresh and sweet sip on the palate, with some lingering tropical fruit notes and minerality to add layers. Yum.

[$40; drizly.com]