If you’ve been to a brewery anytime within the last few years, chances are you’ve heard about sour beers. Whereas once it might have been difficult to find one at a local brewery, these days it seems like almost everyone in the craft beer world is brewing at least one sour beer. Like the name suggests, the taste is, well, sour thanks to the introduction of will yeast and bacteria strains in fermentation process. Some say it’s an acquired taste, others have claimed love at first sip. You be the judge.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!