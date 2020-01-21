This oak-aged session sour ale is delicious and different. It’s the perfect drink after a day on the slopes. The barrel-aging process adds more depth and complexity to the flavors, and the result is extremely palate-pleasing. Plus, you can feel good knowing that many of the ingredients are locally sourced since Hermit Thrush takes pride in working with local growers within a 40-mile radius of the New England brewery.

