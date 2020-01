El Gose | Avery Brewing Company | Boulder, CO

This light-in-color, slightly cloudy sour beer from Avery Brewing Company is the mildest sour beer in our roundup. Out of the can, it looks a lot like apple juice, but the flavor is anything but. If you like their beer, check out Avery’s site, as the beer crafters have a homebrew recipe posted that’ll help you make it yourself.

