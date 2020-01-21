Here Gose Nothin’ | Destihl Brewery | Normal, IL

Destihl’s sour is a gose, which, for those of you who are new to the sour scene, is pronounced GOHS-uh. This is a great starter beer because the pucker factor is mild. It looks like an IPA with its golden hue, and it’s an easy-to-drink beer. It’s brewed with coriander and sea salt, but lemon and lime are the prevailing flavors. Destihl actually brews a bunch of sour beers, so if you’re not sure which one to try, pick up one of its variety packs.

