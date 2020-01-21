Just-A-Pinch | Rogue | Newport, OR

This sour session ale from Rogue is also made with locally sourced sea salt from Newport’s Yaquina Bay. Rogue says to pair it with melon balls, Dungeness crab, or key lime pie, but we think it’s versatile enough that it can stand alone, either as an after-work beer or when paired with burgers and fries. We’ll admit—we were biased when it came to this sour beer from Rogue because we have a strong affinity for its Dead Guy Ale and have loved everything we’ve tasted from this brewery. Its sour is no exception. Check out Rogue’s website to see where you can find some near you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!