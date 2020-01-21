Salt and Sea | Flying Fish Brewing Company | Somerdale, NJ

If you’re already acquainted with sour beers, then it’s time to experiment a little bit. Check out this fun and funky beer from Flying Fish Brewing Company. You can smell this beer as soon as you open the can. It’s made with Columbus hops and Chico Ale Yeast, and its fruity aromas — namely strawberry and lime — rise up to meet you as you take that first sip. It’s like summertime in a can. Of all the beers we tasted, it’s more fruity than sour.

