Sour Monkey | Victory Brewing Company | Downingtown, PA

Victory Brewing Company is no stranger to the craft beer scene. The Victory brewers have been making unique varietals since they opened their first brewery in the winter of 1996. Since then, they’ve grown both their taprooms (there are currently four) as well as their lineup, which now includes this sour beer, the Sour Monkey. This straw-colored beer packs a punch at 9.5 percent ABV. The bottle invites you to “Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang ending with a delectable experience.” We suggest doing just that.

