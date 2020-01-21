SuperEight | Dogfish Head | Milton, DE

The founder and CEO of Dogfish Head, Sam Calagione, heard in a podcast that if the pH in a beer were low enough, it could develop Kodak’s Super 8 film. He decided to make a beer that could do just that, and thus, SuperEight was born. Whether you’ve been developing film for decades or couldn’t care less about photography, this sour beer is sure to grab your attention with its unique ruby coloring and its flavor, which is made with ingredients not often found in beer: prickly pear, mango, boysenberry, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, kiwi juices, toasted quinoa, and red Hawaiian sea salt. Stop by their brewery to taste the flavorful beer or use their “Fish Finder” to locate some near you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!