7 Unique, Must-try Tequilas You Should Drink This Summer

The news continues to bubble with rumors of tequila shortages and rising prices, and yet for all the talk about supply and demand, there are still some great tequilas on the market right now if you know what you’re looking for.

What you’ll find: tequila that looks to the barrel for its character, and tequila that treats the agave as the star. Obviously blanco tequilas, which are unaged, don’t rely on barrels. But a surprising number of añejo tequilas are pumping the brakes on barrel influence, which means there’s more variety on the market today.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from all segments of the spectrum. So whether you’re looking to make the best damn margarita you can, or give the whiskey a rest and sip some tequila neat, you’ll find the right bottle here.