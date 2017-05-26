Healthy Wings? Try This Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe

Chicken wings are a perennial party favorite, but they don’t quite have a reputation for being healthy. Try this unique spin that replces the carb-heavy sauces with a flavorful spice blend.
Recipe and photo courtesy Scott Groth of I’d Rather Be a Chef.
Ingredients
- 30 chicken wings, flats and drums
- ⅓ Cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp granulated garlic powder
- 1 tbsp granulated onion powder
- 1 tsp each: Cumin, ground mustard, Hungarian paprika, kosher salt
- ½ tsp: Fresh-cracked black pepper
- ¼ tsp: Cayenne powder
How to make it
Preheat your gas grill with all burners on high. Make sure that it is clean, and at about 500°F before grillin'.
In bowl large enough to fit all the wings, add in the olive oil and all the spices. Mix well to combine. Add in the wings, and mix with a rubber spatula to coat the wings.
If you are running a four-burner grill, turn the two burners on the right to low. Add all the wings over those two burners. Cook for 10 minutes, watching for flare-ups.
After 10 minutes, use tongs and flip the wings to the other side of the grill. After the wings have been moved, turn the left burners to low and the right burners to high. Cook for another 8-10 minutes. Remove the wings from the grill and serve hot.