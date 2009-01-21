How to make it

Season shrimp and scallops with kosher salt; brush lightly with olive oil.

Bring stock to simmer in a pot. Add lemon juice.

Remove from heat; whisk in eggs.

Return pot to low heat. Keep the sauce warm but do not simmer.

Blanch and shock favas and peas; set aside.

Grill scallops and shrimp for 2 minutes per side; do not overcook.

Add peas and fava beans to egg sauce, along with dill.

Place scallops and shrimp in the center of a bowl; top with sauce. TIPS 1. Serve your dish with a sauvignon blanc such as Sauvignon Republic Marlborough. 2. Avgolemono is a traditional Greek soup that contains egg and lemon. After adding eggs to the stock, be careful the mixture doesn't become too hot. This can cause the egg to curdle and will ruin your sauce. 3. Look for scallops that are labeled "dry-packed." That means they haven't been soaked in chemicals and will therefore have a truer seafood flavor. Be warned: They're also more expensive. 4. When purchasing shrimp, look for firm white meat and a full shell. Avoid pink meat or a yellow shell (indicating the shrimp has been bleached). Unless you're buying tiger shrimp, black spots or rings means the shrimp is starting to spoil. Recipe: Michael Symon, executive chef and owner of Lola and Lolita in Cleveland.