



Guinness’s U.S. brewery just turned out its first original beer, and Ireland may never see a bottle of it.

The Over The Moon Milk Stout is a dark, rich, chocolatey stout leaning just a little sweeter than the original Guinness recipe, and it’s bottled at 5.3 percent ABV. If you live (or drink) in the United States, you’ve got some time to see what it’s all about.

But what’s particularly interesting about this beer isn’t so much the recipe as the production and distribution: This is the first Guinness made entirely in the U.S., exclusively for the U.S. market. The Baltimore Brewery, known as the Guinness Open Gate Brewery officially, is dedicated to edgy releases—they’ve gone so far as to call it the new home of experimental beers for Guinness.

A few beers have already come out of this brewery, but none of them met all the criteria for “American Made” legitimacy. Guinness Blonde was created and brewed before the brewery in Baltimore even opened. Guinness Bulleit-Aged Stout was aged in Baltimore, but brewed in Dublin. Over the Moon is the first to be designed, brewed, and sold, all here.

That said, Over The Moon isn’t about brewers going rogue—this beer has been thoughtfully conceived with nods to the brand’s heritage. The artwork on the packaging, for instance, is inspired by Guinness ads from the ‘30s and ‘50s, which depicted the “infamous pint,” the brand calls it, sitting alone in a starry night.

Brewed at Guinness’s Baltimore brewery, Over the Moon Milk Stout is available at the brewery and other locations around Baltimore, and is on shelves now in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, Delaware, and New Jersey. And in November you’ll be able to find a limited amount of the beers nationally.

We’ve included the tasting notes below:

Appearance: Dark with a white foamy head.

Aroma: Roasted notes with a hint of chocolate and coffee.

Taste: Slightly sweeter than Guinness Draught with roasted chocolate notes, a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and low lingering bitterness.