Have Some Summer Fun With Grey Goose at the Surf Lodge Summer Concert Series Pop-Up Event at the Williamsburg Hotel





Summer is winding down, but that’s no reason to stop having a blast under the sun. This August 11, Grey Goose will be bringing the fun and excitement of Mountauk to New York City by hosting the Surf Lodge Summer Concert Series pop-up event at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn.

If you can’t make the ride out to the Hamptons for the rest of the summer, or are just looking to have the same vibe—but in Brooklyn, you won’t want to miss the pop-up event. Surf Lodge regular St. Lucia will be putting on a live musical performance, while there will also be DJ sets as part of the event, giving you plenty of tunes to dance and drink to.

Following the Surf Lodge pop-up event, there are still plenty more concerts and live performances coming up at the Surf Lodge later in the summer out in Montauk, including Arizona, Brett Young, Shallou, and Lukas Nelson, who will be there on September 2. For more info on the Surf Lodge pop-up, the upcoming schedule, and the Surf Lodge out in Montauk, check out the website here.

Adding to the fun in Brooklyn will be some custom Grey Goose cocktails that will keep you cool and enjoying your time in New York City. The location will have the Grey Goose East Breeze and the Surf Lodge’s custom Grey Goose and soda, and you can check out the recipes below.

Grey Goose East Breeze

1.5 oz Grey Goose

1oz St-Germain

.75oz fresh lemon juice

.5oz fresh blackberry puree

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coup or martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

Surf Lodge’s custom Grey Goose and soda

1 part Grey Goose

2 part soda water

Drop of lemongrass, pineapple, and grapefruit essences

Fresh mint and dehydrated lemon wheel to garnish

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour into chilled can with ice.