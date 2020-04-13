Food & Drink

Head Over To Life To Go For Some Great Food Prep And Snacks

Hemp Sunflower Pumpkin Seed Snack Bars
Eating sunflower seed and the like is a very Springtime snack. But if you’re stuck inside, there’s no reason to be eating such a messy snack. But you can get that same amazing flavor with these snack bars, putting a whole bunch of seeds for a blast of flavor. 

Get It: Pick up a box of Hemp Sunflower Pumpkin Seed Snack Bars ($35) at Thunderbird Bars

