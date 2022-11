10. ALOHA Bars Get It

ALOHA’s plant-based protein bars land on this list for a number of reasons. They’re USDA organic, contain no artificial ingredients, and are vegan. Grab the peanut butter cup flavor for a delicious, clean, protein-rich bar that’s also pretty decadent tasting.

Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar: 230 calories, 14 grams protein, 10 grams fiber

[$32.99, box of 12 bars; aloha.com]

