Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

3. Epic Protein Bars Get It

Looking for something more savory than sweet? Epic protein bars are like jerky, but less tough, and in bar form. Made with grass-fed beef, these are full of high-quality protein to fill you up post-workout or hike. They have a simple list of ingredients and are virtually perfect for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities.

Beef Sea Salt + Pepper Bar: 110 calories, 11 grams protein, 3 grams fiber.

[$31.99, box of 12 bars; epicprovisions.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!