Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

Epic Protein Bars Beef Sea Salt + Pepper Bar
8
3. Epic Protein Bars

Looking for something more savory than sweet? Epic protein bars are like jerky, but less tough, and in bar form. Made with grass-fed beef, these are full of high-quality protein to fill you up post-workout or hike. They have a simple list of ingredients and are virtually perfect for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities.

Beef Sea Salt + Pepper Bar: 110 calories, 11 grams protein, 3 grams fiber. 

[$31.99, box of 12 bars; epicprovisions.com]

