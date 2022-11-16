Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

4. GoMacro Bar Get It

All-organic and vegan protein bars from GoMacro are a chewy delight. Made with high-quality, plant-based ingredients, they’re compatible with most diets since they’re certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, soy-free, and FODMAP-friendly. With a ton of delicious options, GoMacro is perfect to stock in your pantry when you have a hankering for something sweet.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip: 270 calories, 12 grams protein, 3 grams fiber

[$38.48, 12 bars; gomacro.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!