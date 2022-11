5. Kion Energy Bars Get It

Kion makes filling, real-food energy bars that pack a decent protein punch. It’s a delicious, on-the-go option for busy lifestyles. So far there’s only one option that’s chocolatey in flavor and nutty texture. You’ll appreciate its crunchiness and subtle sweetness.

220 calories, 11 grams protein, 5 grams fiber

[$40.46, box of 12 bars; getkion.com]

