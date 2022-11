6. R Bar Protein Bar Get It

This bar is great for post-workout nutrition and recovery as it provides slow-burning fuel throughout the day. You can even eat it as a quick, filling on-the-go breakfast. Slightly sweet thanks to a touch of honey, it’s a reliable pantry staple.

Honey Nut Protein Bar: 240 calories, 11 grams protein, 6 grams fiber

[$29.95, box of 8 bars; rbarenergy.com]

